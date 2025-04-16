Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Seaboard worth $12,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Seaboard by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Seaboard by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 22.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seaboard Stock Performance

Seaboard stock opened at $2,610.22 on Wednesday. Seaboard Co. has a 12-month low of $2,365.00 and a 12-month high of $3,412.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,676.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,715.07.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

Seaboard Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Seaboard’s payout ratio is 9.93%.

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

