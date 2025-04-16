Seaport Res Ptn Issues Positive Forecast for GTLS Earnings

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Chart Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $4.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.11. The consensus estimate for Chart Industries’ current full-year earnings is $9.02 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $214.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.42.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Chart Industries stock opened at $125.49 on Wednesday. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $101.60 and a fifty-two week high of $220.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.68.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.54). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.85 per share, for a total transaction of $70,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,691.40. This represents a 4.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $150.35 per share, for a total transaction of $52,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,698,083.10. The trade was a 0.25 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,109 shares of company stock valued at $160,845 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chart Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Stories

