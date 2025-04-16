Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBCS opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of -0.27. Selectis Health has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88.

About Selectis Health

Selectis Health owns and/or operates healthcare facilities in Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio, and Oklahoma, providing a wide array of living services, speech, occupational, physical therapies, social services, and other rehabilitation and healthcare services. Selectis focuses on building strategic relationships with local communities in which its partnership can improve the quality of care for facility residents.

