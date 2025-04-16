Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Selectis Health Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GBCS opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of -0.27. Selectis Health has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88.
About Selectis Health
See Also
