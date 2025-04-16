Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,993 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Selective Insurance Group worth $13,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 957.1% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $88.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.49. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.13 and a 52-week high of $104.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.45.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.37). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 4.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.20%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

