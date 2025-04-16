Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) is EAM Investors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

EAM Investors LLC cut its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the quarter. Semtech makes up about 0.8% of EAM Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.13% of Semtech worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Semtech by 190.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Semtech by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Semtech by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average is $49.53. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $79.52.

Insider Transactions at Semtech

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semtech news, CFO Mark Lin sold 2,907 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $109,622.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,368.51. The trade was a 17.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Imran Sherazi sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050. The trade was a 98.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,125 shares of company stock valued at $765,394 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Semtech from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMTC

Semtech Profile

(Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.