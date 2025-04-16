Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 26,172 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.31% of Semtech worth $14,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMTC. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Semtech by 190.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Semtech by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Semtech from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, March 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Semtech from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.92.

In other news, SVP Imran Sherazi sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050. This trade represents a 98.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Lin sold 10,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $377,665.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,625 shares in the company, valued at $403,155. This trade represents a 48.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,125 shares of company stock valued at $765,394. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMTC opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average is $49.53. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $79.52.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

