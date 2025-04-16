Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Shares Down 6.2% – Here’s Why

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.03 ($0.04). Approximately 527,062 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 392,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.23 ($0.04).

Serinus Energy Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of £5.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.63.

Get Serinus Energy alerts:

About Serinus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Serinus Energy plc is an international oil company with operations in Romania and Tunisia. The focus of the Company is to enhance shareholder value by growing oil and gas production through the efficient allocation of capital.

Through our large and extensive land base, the Company has identified a significant future opportunity set that provides growth beyond our existing production and development projects.

The management of Serinus has extensive experience and a proven track record of prudent oversight in the allocation of shareholder capital.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Serinus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serinus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.