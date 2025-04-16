Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Short Interest Update

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 487,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

OTCMKTS SVNDY opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. Seven & i has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.26.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Seven & i will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

