Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) is Wasatch Advisors LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Wasatch Advisors LP decreased its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,811,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,429 shares during the quarter. Shift4 Payments accounts for about 3.0% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 6.45% of Shift4 Payments worth $603,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In related news, President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $229,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 264,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,287,295.20. This represents a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,622 shares in the company, valued at $15,094,317.56. This represents a 5.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,695 shares of company stock worth $1,097,380. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

FOUR opened at $77.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.87 and a 12-month high of $127.50.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FOUR. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Shift4 Payments from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.