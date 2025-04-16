Shore Capital Reiterates “Not Rated” Rating for DP Poland (LON:DPP)

DP Poland (LON:DPP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports.

DP Poland Trading Down 2.9 %

DP Poland stock traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 8.50 ($0.11). The stock had a trading volume of 172,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,679. The stock has a market cap of £78.19 million, a PE ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. DP Poland has a 52 week low of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 12 ($0.16).

Get DP Poland alerts:

DP Poland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

DP Poland Plc develops, operates, and sub-franchises Domino's Pizza stores in Poland. The company operates through two segments: Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It operates pizza delivery and dine-in restaurants. DP Poland Plc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

Receive News & Ratings for DP Poland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Poland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.