Short Interest in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Declines By 77.3%

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 896,200 shares, a decline of 77.3% from the March 15th total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AGM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of AGM Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

AGM Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AGMH opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. AGM Group has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $2.19.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions.

