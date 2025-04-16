Short Interest in Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Declines By 89.6%

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decline of 89.6% from the March 15th total of 181,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 475,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average of $33.10. Allianz has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $39.31.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Allianz had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company’s Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

