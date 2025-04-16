Short Interest in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Rises By 112.1%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLOGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a growth of 112.1% from the March 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.2 %

ACGLO opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.06.

Arch Capital Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3406 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

