Short Interest in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Declines By 57.4%

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,100 shares, a decline of 57.4% from the March 15th total of 253,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,036,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Trading Up 5.3 %

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company also provides RIO, a solar-powered trailer; ROSA-P; RADDOG; ROSS, a video management system;and ROAMEO, an unmanned ground vehicle.

