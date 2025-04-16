Short Interest in Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Increases By 173.3%

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 173.3% from the March 15th total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Asahi Kasei Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AHKSY opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average is $13.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.47. Asahi Kasei has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Asahi Kasei alerts:

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 2.77%.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals. It offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, polyethylenes, polyethylenes powder, PMMA resin, polystyrene, polybutadiene rubbers, styrene/butadiene rubbers, clear styrenic copolymer, styrenic thermoplastic elastomer, hydrogenated styrenic elastomers, membranes and systems, functional materials, foams, purging compound, polyisocyanates, polycarbonatediol, aluminum paste, latex, photopolymers and platemaking systems, films, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Kasei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Kasei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.