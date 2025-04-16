Short Interest in ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Increases By 1,356.3%

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 1,356.3% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
ASMPT Price Performance
Shares of ASMPT stock opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. ASMPT has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.22.
About ASMPT
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ASMPT
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for ASMPT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASMPT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.