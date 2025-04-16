Short Interest in ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Increases By 1,356.3%

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 1,356.3% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ASMPT Price Performance

Shares of ASMPT stock opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. ASMPT has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.22.

About ASMPT

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, silver sintering, and laser grooving and dicing.

