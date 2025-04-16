Short Interest in Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) Rises By 82.1%

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2025

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIFGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,300 shares, a growth of 82.1% from the March 15th total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Stock Performance

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication stock remained flat at $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35.

About Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd provides communications services to business and private customers in Israel. It operates through Domestic fixed-line communications, Cellular Communication, Internet, International Communication, and ICT Solutions, and Multi-Channel Television segments. The company offers telephony services, including basic telephony services on the household telephone line, as well as associated services, such as voice mail and caller ID; national numbering services; and transmission and data-communication services.

Further Reading

