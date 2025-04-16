Short Interest in Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) Rises By 82.1%

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,300 shares, a growth of 82.1% from the March 15th total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Stock Performance
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication stock remained flat at $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35.
About Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.