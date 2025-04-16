Short Interest in Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Drops By 77.6%

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 77.6% from the March 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BORUF traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.50. 325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile
