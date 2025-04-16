Short Interest in Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Drops By 77.6%

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 77.6% from the March 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BORUF traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.50. 325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Dortmund through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company is involved in operating a football club in Dortmund and marketing SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. It also provides transfer services that include catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet services.

