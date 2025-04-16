Short Interest in Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT) Increases By 863.5%

Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 623,400 shares, an increase of 863.5% from the March 15th total of 64,700 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Captivision stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Captivision Stock Up 0.6 %
CAPT opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85. Captivision has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $5.97.
About Captivision
Captivision Inc engages in the development and manufacture of an architectural media glass product called G-Glass which is an IT-enabled construction material capable of transforming buildings into digital media devices. The company was founded on February 24, 2023 and is headquartered in Nailsworth, the United Kingdom.
