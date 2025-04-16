Short Interest in Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) Rises By 189.9%

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 917,100 shares, a growth of 189.9% from the March 15th total of 316,400 shares. Currently, 14.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direct Digital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direct Digital stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Direct Digital as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Direct Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ DRCT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 40,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,177. Direct Digital has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $8.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 6.63.

About Direct Digital

Direct Digital ( NASDAQ:DRCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $9.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 million. Direct Digital had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Direct Digital will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

