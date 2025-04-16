Short Interest in Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Decreases By 47.1%

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the March 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.0 days.

ELSSF remained flat at $23.68 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average of $20.82. Elis has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $25.28.

Elis SA provides flat linen, workwear, and hygiene and well-being solutions in France, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company offers table, bed, kitchen, patient, and bath linens; workwear and personal protective equipment; beverage solutions, such as water coolers and accessories, cups and bottles, and coffee machines; floor protection mats and mops; industrial wipers; and pest and rodent control, insect control, or disinfection services.

