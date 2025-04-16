Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Decreases By 65.0%

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 232,700 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the March 15th total of 664,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 949,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.32. The stock had a trading volume of 828,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,328. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.41 and its 200 day moving average is $64.21. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.52 and a twelve month high of $71.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.00.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0043 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
