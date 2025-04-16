Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Decreases By 65.0%

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 232,700 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the March 15th total of 664,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 949,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.32. The stock had a trading volume of 828,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,328. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.41 and its 200 day moving average is $64.21. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.52 and a twelve month high of $71.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0043 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.