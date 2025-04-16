Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Increases By 125.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 125.1% from the March 15th total of 497,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 819,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCQ opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.47. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $19.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 62,639,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,078,000 after buying an additional 10,625,395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,958,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,750,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,482,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,785.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,029,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,000,000 after acquiring an additional 993,659 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

