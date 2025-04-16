Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Increases By 125.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 125.1% from the March 15th total of 497,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 819,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSCQ opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.47. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $19.64.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
