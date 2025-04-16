Short Interest in iShares Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:BGRO) Decreases By 97.7%

iShares Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:BGRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
iShares Large Cap Growth Active ETF Price Performance
BGRO stock opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 million and a P/E ratio of 36.90. iShares Large Cap Growth Active ETF has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $35.93.
iShares Large Cap Growth Active ETF Company Profile
