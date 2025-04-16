Short Interest in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Grows By 157.9%

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 157.9% from the March 15th total of 570,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,140,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,986,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,521 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,720,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,789,000 after acquiring an additional 17,056,138 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,770,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,608 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,858,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,701,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.79. 3,382,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,665. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.81. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $89.16 and a twelve month high of $96.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3309 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

