Short Interest in Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Rises By 119.2%

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 119.2% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

JBS Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBSAY opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. JBS has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $20.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.12 billion. JBS had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.29%.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JBS in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

About JBS

JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

