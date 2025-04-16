Short Interest in MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Drops By 99.0%

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the March 15th total of 7,367,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 765.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCHVF opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.25. MGM China has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $1.80.

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

