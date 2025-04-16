Short Interest in NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Rises By 113.2%

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a growth of 113.2% from the March 15th total of 38,700 shares. Currently, 13.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NanoVibronix Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of NanoVibronix stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $7.02. 59,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,791. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.70. The company has a market cap of $5.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.84. NanoVibronix has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $16.25.

NanoVibronix Company Profile

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its product portfolio includes UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use.

