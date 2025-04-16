Short Interest in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ) Grows By 400.0%

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYMTZ stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,117. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average of $19.56. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $21.74.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

