Short Interest in NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPLW) Expands By 100.0%

NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NextPlat Trading Up 30.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPLW traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.15. 1,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,916. NextPlat has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19.

About NextPlat

NextPlat Corp operates as a healthcare and e-commerce company in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia and Pacific, and Africa. The company operates full-service retail specialty services pharmacies that provides prescription pharmaceuticals prescription pharmaceuticals, third-party administration, risk and data management services, compounded medications, tele-pharmacy services, anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management, contracted pharmacy services, and health practice risk management to healthcare organizations and providers, as well as supplies prescription medications to long-term care facilities.

