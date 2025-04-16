Short Interest in NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPLW) Expands By 100.0%

NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NextPlat Trading Up 30.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ NXPLW traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.15. 1,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,916. NextPlat has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19.
About NextPlat
