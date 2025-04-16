Short Interest in Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Increases By 109.2%

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,600 shares, an increase of 109.2% from the March 15th total of 870,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18,206.0 days.

NRDXF stock remained flat at $14.70 during trading on Wednesday. Nordex has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $18.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates in Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

