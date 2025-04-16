Short Interest in NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXPW) Increases By 95.0%

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXPW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 95.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NRx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NRXPW stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,115. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.50.
About NRx Pharmaceuticals
