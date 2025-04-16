Short Interest in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) Rises By 82.3%

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 82.3% from the March 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Pasithea Therapeutics Trading Up 3.8 %

KTTA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 291,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,906. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57. Pasithea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $7.69.

Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter.

About Pasithea Therapeutics

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in discovery, research, and development of treatments for central nervous system disorders, RASopathies, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate PAS-004, a next-generation macrocyclic mitogen-activated protein kinase, or MEK inhibitor for use in the treatment of a range of RASopathies, including neurofibromatosis type 1 oncology indications.

