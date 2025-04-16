Short Interest in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Increases By 85.0%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a growth of 85.0% from the March 15th total of 2,670,000 shares. Approximately 15.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 852,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.
RAPT Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ RAPT traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $0.82. 152,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,945. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -0.29. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $8.58.
RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.69). Sell-side analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.
RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.
