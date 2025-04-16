Short Interest in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Increases By 85.0%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a growth of 85.0% from the March 15th total of 2,670,000 shares. Approximately 15.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 852,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ RAPT traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $0.82. 152,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,945. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -0.29. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $8.58.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.69). Sell-side analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 277.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 29,195 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 401.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 42,636 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 15,557.5% in the 4th quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,813 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 994.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 16,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

