Short Interest in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMBW) Expands By 157.9%

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMBW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 157.9% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Rumble Price Performance
Rumble stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 44,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,258. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94. Rumble has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $7.00.
Rumble Company Profile
