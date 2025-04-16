Short Interest in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMBW) Expands By 157.9%

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMBW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 157.9% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Rumble Price Performance

Rumble stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 44,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,258. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94. Rumble has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

Get Rumble alerts:

Rumble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.