Short Interest in Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Drops By 96.3%

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sinopharm Group Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SHTDY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.50. 47,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,657. Sinopharm Group has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $16.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.89.
About Sinopharm Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sinopharm Group
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.