Short Interest in Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Drops By 96.3%

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sinopharm Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHTDY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.50. 47,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,657. Sinopharm Group has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $16.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.89.

About Sinopharm Group

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

