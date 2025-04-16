Short Interest in Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Rises By 9,050.0%

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 9,050.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 889,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Unicharm Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of UNICY opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.34. Unicharm has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Unicharm Company Profile

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacturing and sale of wellness, feminine, baby and children, kirei, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company's baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brand names; and wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand.

