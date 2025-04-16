Short Interest in Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Rises By 9,050.0%

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 9,050.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 889,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Unicharm Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of UNICY opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.34. Unicharm has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Unicharm Company Profile
