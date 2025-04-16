Short Interest in United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG) Expands By 98.6%

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, a growth of 98.6% from the March 15th total of 77,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHG. Fidelity National Financial Inc. purchased a new position in United Homes Group in the fourth quarter worth about $11,844,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Homes Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,345,000. Conversant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Homes Group by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 1,755,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,553 shares during the period. Dendur Capital LP increased its position in shares of United Homes Group by 759.5% during the 4th quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,199,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in United Homes Group by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 600,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 336,460 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Homes Group stock opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. United Homes Group has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $7.80.

United Homes Group ( NASDAQ:UHG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. United Homes Group had a positive return on equity of 1,250.34% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $134.81 million during the quarter.

United Homes Group, Inc, a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds.

