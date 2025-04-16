Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Sigyn Therapeutics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SIGY opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34. Sigyn Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $6.34.

Sigyn Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage company, provides therapeutic solutions in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Sigyn Therapy, a broad-spectrum blood purification technology designed to treat pathogen-associated inflammatory disorders, including endotoxemia and inflammation in end-stage renal disease patients, sepsis, community acquired pneumonia, drug resistant bacterial infections, and emerging pandemic threats.

