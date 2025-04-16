Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Short Interest Down 80.1% in March

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 80.1% from the March 15th total of 27,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Silver Bull Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SVBL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,978. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10. Silver Bull Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16.
Silver Bull Resources Company Profile
