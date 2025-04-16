Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Short Interest Down 80.1% in March

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 80.1% from the March 15th total of 27,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVBL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,978. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10. Silver Bull Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16.

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, copper, and zinc deposits, as well as gold. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

