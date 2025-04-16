Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Holdings Cut by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,967 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,591 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.19% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $13,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,204,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $697,294,000 after buying an additional 31,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,758,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 378,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,699,000 after purchasing an additional 56,670 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $169,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,523.80. The trade was a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSD. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 0.0 %

SSD stock opened at $149.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.33. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.35 and a 52 week high of $197.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 14.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 14.74%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

