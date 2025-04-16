Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 3,766.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Sino Land Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SNLAY opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.10. Sino Land has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $6.08.

Sino Land Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.0965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th.

About Sino Land

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes shopping malls, offices, industrial buildings, residentials and car parks.

