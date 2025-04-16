Small Cap Stocks Worth Watching – April 15th

Mural Oncology, Applied Digital, Ostin Technology Group, MSP Recovery, and MSP Recovery are the five Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks refer to shares of companies with relatively small market capitalizations, generally ranging from about $300 million to $2 billion. These companies are often in growth phases, offering significant potential for expansion, but they can also be more volatile and carry higher risk compared to larger, more established firms. As a result, investing in small cap stocks may provide attractive rewards for investors willing to assume greater risk and a longer investment horizon. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Mural Oncology (MURA)

Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.

Shares of NASDAQ MURA traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,886,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,876. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38. The company has a market cap of $42.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 5.28. Mural Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

APLD stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.46. The company had a trading volume of 109,296,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,488,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Applied Digital has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $771.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 5.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.90.

Ostin Technology Group (OST)

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. It offers display modules to markets, such as consumer electronics, including AIOs, monitors, laptop computers, and tablets; automotive displays, including dashboard, and navigation and multimedia systems; and commercial LCD displays, which are used to display multimedia graphics, such as company advertisements, promotions, scoreboards, and traffic signs in education, medical treatment, business, outdoor, and cultural construction industries.

NASDAQ:OST traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 87,954,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,650. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.51. Ostin Technology Group has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $5.78.

MSP Recovery (LIFW)

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

NASDAQ:LIFW traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,841,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -2.38. MSP Recovery has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01.

