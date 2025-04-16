Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Price Target Lowered to $349.00 at Robert W. Baird

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $358.00 to $349.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SNA. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Longbow Research raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.67.

NYSE:SNA opened at $337.31 on Tuesday. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $252.98 and a 1 year high of $373.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $333.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap-on will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 43.90%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total value of $7,611,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,932 shares in the company, valued at $266,221,278.24. This trade represents a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 6,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.81, for a total transaction of $2,179,212.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257 shares in the company, valued at $86,817.17. This represents a 96.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,011 shares of company stock worth $12,116,859 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

