SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) Short Interest Down 94.3% in March

SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the March 15th total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 497,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of SOBR Safe

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SOBR Safe stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 7.72% of SOBR Safe at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOBR Safe Stock Down 2.3 %

SOBR Safe stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.12. 3,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,838. SOBR Safe has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $879.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $378,580.00, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.59.

SOBR Safe Company Profile

SOBR Safe ( NASDAQ:SOBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported ($136.82) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. SOBR Safe had a negative return on equity of 414.80% and a negative net margin of 4,872.83%.

SOBR Safe, Inc, a hardware and software company, develops non-invasive alcohol detection, biometric identity verification, and real-time cloud-based alerts and reporting systems in North America. The company provides SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; and SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band.

