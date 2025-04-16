SOBR Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

SOBR Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($136.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. SOBR Safe had a negative net margin of 4,872.83% and a negative return on equity of 414.80%.

SOBR Safe Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of SOBR opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. SOBR Safe has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $879.45. The stock has a market cap of $387,320.00, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.59.

SOBR Safe Company Profile

SOBR Safe, Inc, a hardware and software company, develops non-invasive alcohol detection, biometric identity verification, and real-time cloud-based alerts and reporting systems in North America. The company provides SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; and SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band.

