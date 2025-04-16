Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 1,137.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,701,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Solar Integrated Roofing Stock Down 50.0 %

SIRC stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.04. Solar Integrated Roofing has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

Solar Integrated Roofing Company Profile

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. provides integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation services for commercial and residential properties in the United States. It offers battery backup, electric vehicle charging, roofing, and related HVAC/electrical contracting works; and sells solar panels.

