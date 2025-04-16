Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 187.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Sonova Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SONVY traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.62. 17,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,845. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Sonova has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $77.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.44 and a 200-day moving average of $66.76.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.

