Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 187.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Sonova Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of SONVY traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.62. 17,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,845. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Sonova has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $77.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.44 and a 200-day moving average of $66.76.
About Sonova
