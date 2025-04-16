Sosandar (LON:SOS) Stock Price Down 18.5% – What’s Next?

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 18.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07). Approximately 137,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 502,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.09).

Sosandar Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 2.28.

Get Sosandar alerts:

About Sosandar

(Get Free Report)

Sosandar is a womenswear brand, specifically targeted at a generation of women who have graduated from throwaway fashion and are looking for quality, affordable clothing with a premium, trend-led aesthetic. This is a section of the market that is currently being underserved.

Sosandar was launched in September 2016.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sosandar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sosandar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.