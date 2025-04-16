S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 658,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,632,000 after buying an additional 225,370 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its position in S&P Global by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 50,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 37,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,170,000. Finally, American Trust increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 76.2% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 2,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $470.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $503.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.60. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.69 and a 1 year high of $545.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.14.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

